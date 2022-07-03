KD Sunday Spotlight: InvovleMINT effecting change in the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, InvovleMINT is addressing poverty and environmental problems at the same time.

CEO Daniel Little said most of the positive change is happening in Hazelwood and Wilkinsburg at the moment but has plans to expand.

Little said those who are involved in the program are called "Changemakers."

They complete different environmental tasks in the community such as cleaning up trash or beautifying neighborhoods.

They document those actions and receive community credits that act like money.

These community credits can be used at participating stores, businesses, and even bakeries and grocery stores.

Then these businesses can also put the credits toward other tasks such as waste aversion, which helps protect the environment.

You can get involved and learn more on their website at this link!