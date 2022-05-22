Watch CBS News
KD Sunday Spotlight: Guitars for Vets saving lives one note at a time

BUTLER (KDKA) – It's a soothing sound for veteran Michael Kennedy, one that calms his nerves and nourishes his soul.

"I feel like it just brings out the best in you," Kennedy said. "God opened up the door and just trying to play different tunes. It just makes your mind. It's all happiness."

Happiness – a feeling Kennedy did not have for a while.

After serving in the U.S. Army for four years, he went home to Evans City and a rocky marriage.

"From when I got kicked out of my house, I had to move to a campground and I had kids," said Kennedy.  "I had separation anxiety and my mom shot herself. So, I had PTSD from that. I was going to group therapy here and taking a lot of meds. It was this program; it was just amazing."

Kennedy said that "Guitars For Vets" in Butler changed his life.

It's a national nonprofit organization that teaches veterans struggling with PTSD and other emotional distresses how to play guitar.

Those veterans get a free guitar and 10 one-on-one lessons.

"It's saving lives," said Karen Dunn, the chapter's program coordinator. "It sounds interesting and like, 'What? It's just a guitar.' But it's not. It's looking at all of the things that guitar does for that veteran. It's giving them a purpose. It's giving them that time where they're utilizing that guitar, and they can't think about anything else."

Dunn added there is also a chapter in Pittsburgh and 120 chapters altogether nationwide. Saying that about 22 veterans commit suicide a day and 41-percent struggle with mental illness.

However, research has shown that these instruments and music are very therapeutic for veterans, helping them choose life over death.

"He was dealing with night terrors, not being able to sleep," Dunn said. "He woke up and he said, 'I had my guitar and I had my gun. I made the right choice.' I still get chills every time I share that tidbit of a story, but it is the essence of why we're here, and why this program is so powerful."

Dunn said this is a better form of healthcare than they're offering at the VA.

Instead of medication, they're putting the healing power of music in the hands of heroes.

According to Dunn, 51 veterans graduated from this Guitar for Vets program, adding this all wouldn't be possible without the volunteer instructors and those who donate, especially May's Music Shoppe in Butler.

You can donate and learn more about Guitars for Vets on their website at this link.

