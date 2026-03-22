A squeaking success - how a vet's office and nonprofit team up for furry friends | KD Sunday Spotlight

Driving to Glenshaw to visit Fix'N Wag'N veterinarians' office is a weekly trip for Sammie Elliott, but this time she's bringing in three rescued Pittsburgh bunnies, with very Pittsburgh names.

"So we've got Mrs.T, as in Mrs.T's perogies, we've got Liberty [and], we've got Kennywood," Elliott said.

Many of the bunnies she brings to Fix'N Wag'N have rescues with stories as these bunnies do. Elliott said someone found a few bunnies at a park.

"Those nine rabbits quickly multiplied," Elliott explained.

Then, that person learned about Elliott's nonprofit.

"Despite continuing to look for help and resources, they were unable to find them, and by the time they contacted us, they thought they had over 40, but when we went to this site and triage, we actually have over 60 rabbits," she said.

Sixty rabbits were what she and her team picked up in one rescue. It's why Elliott's nonprofit, Underground Squeaks, exists to save all sorts of squeaky small animals. Elliott said it includes quite a few: mice, gerbils, guinea pigs, chinchillas, rabbits, and others.

Unfortunately, some of the rescue animals are abandoned.

"We also deal with hoarding situations, neglect situations, people who can no longer care for them, whether it's financially or due to health reasons," Elliott said.

Other rescue animals lived with loving owners who passed away, but no matter the situation, Elliott said their goal is to set the animals up for success.

Success means healthy, well-behaved, and in a new, loving home. Veterinary technicians, like Steven Pierce at Fix'N Wag'N, get them medical treatment, vaccines, and spayed or neutered.

"It's really cut back on the rabbit population," Fix'N Wag'N's vet tech Steven Pierce said. "We've seen a decrease in people calling us, asking to surrender rabbits. Which has been phenomenal just because of the work that Underground Squeaks is doing in the community."

Community is the core of Underground Squeaks' mission.

"So many people give their time, their talents, their energy in so many different ways, such as transporting, providing supplies," Elliott added.

With caring for over 100 animals right now, there's a new squeaky wheel saving our smallest best friends.

"We're honored to be able to help these animals, and we're honored to be able to help our community," Elliott said, "And let people know that no matter what type of animal you love, there's a rescue for it."

In addition, Underground Squeaks focuses on education, so fewer animals need to be rescued in the future.

Elliot said a great way to learn if an animal is right for your family is to volunteer at your local rescue or foster the animal. If you want to donate, there's a direct link to their account at the vet's office, Fix'N Wag'N, so you know exactly where the money's going.

For more information on Underground Squeaks and how you can help, click here. You can also learn more about Fix'N Wag'N on their website, right here.