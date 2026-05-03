Dress for Success Pittsburgh offers women more than just the right look | KD Sunday Spotlight

Dress for Success in Pittsburgh serves five counties across the region, including Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties.

Liz Mims with the local branch of the nonprofit said, "We always say the emphasis is on the success part."

"Success for a woman or nonbinary person that we serve could be that they were incarcerated, and they're getting out, and they're starting again, or they left an abusive relationship," Mims explained.

Through the donated clothing, females can find an inner sense of self-worth and self-confidence, at any stage of life, at any age.

"She's in high school, and she starts her first job, and she doesn't have what she needs to just get her foot in the door," said Mims.

The goal is to provide clothing, connections, and support for people to regain confidence and ultimately career success.

Mims said that successful attire doesn't always meet the stereotypical idea of a business professional look.

"We have a lot of women who go into male-dominated fields, or go to PennDOT, and say, ' Oh my God, I was nervous, but thank you because I came in my hard hat and I felt like I belonged. I was wearing what I needed to wear. I looked the part, and I felt the part,'" she said. "We don't just focus on work clothing. Work is the goal, but there's no A to B. You get out of school, and you have a job. That's not how life works."

Meeting women exactly where they are is the goal, from scrubs to hard-toe boots. Dress for Success does it all.

"We're there to help them but also give them that boost as you've got it," Mims said.

If you want to help the nonprofit, you can help at the boutiques, volunteers sort through donations, and you can join the monthly giving club, as well as donate at your nearest Dress for Success location.

All of that information can be found on their website right here.