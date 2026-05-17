Pittsburgh business incubator, BreakIT, provides unique community opportunities | KD Sunday Spotlight

It starts with a meeting, followed by sketching the design, picking up the material, and then it's a long process to assemble.

"I completely sketch out in detail everything, exactly what I want the dress to look like," said fashion designer Malcom Williams. "Recently working with a manufacturer from Ghana."

It's a labor of love that Williams gladly does to create attire for prom queens, kings, and beyond, with his LLC Willie Gees.

"Ninety-four hours of just sewing," said Williams.

He creates "something amazing for them. It's amazing for me as well, and I love doing it."

It's an ocean of work creating these custom clothes that comes with more work on the back end.

"My teaching myself and trying to run this business on your own is so hard," Williams said.

So, he formalized his business as an LLC in 2020, with the help of the nonprofit Break Institutional Trauma.

It's a Pittsburgh regional entrepreneurial incubator, and what comes from this nonprofit is dreams turning into reality for anyone, especially those who might be left out, like Williams, who identifies with the LGBTQ+ community.

"We always say we work to break the trauma so we can fix the problems," said Jeremy Burnworth, BreakIT's executive director.

Problem-solving, including mentorship, resources, and support. Ensuring no one is turned away, making a difference in our community.

"We have folks that are running restaurants, food trucks, consulting companies," Burnworth said. "That would be LGBTQ+, formerly incarcerated, justice system-impacted. We have quite a lot of neurodivergent folks. If you just focus on providing people access to the resources they need, but also the hope and support, it's amazing to see what comes of that."

It includes Mindful Movements and Sounds, run by Lindsey Best.

"It is a huge help, especially when there's folks walking into a small business with not a lot of experience and small business," said Best.

She echoes the sentiments that the support BreakIT provides resonates with the new business owners, but as someone who beat a substance use disorder.

"Confidence, it does give us confidence to go into this, like OK, I think I have some guidance going into this," she said.

Confidence builds by connecting people to Certified Public Accountants, grants, and other resources.

Over eight years of nonprofit work, it now helps 18 start-ups like Willie Gees LLC, providing support while business owners push to make their dreams come true.

"You have to keep on struggling, you have to keep on fighting, you get to keep on pushing," said Williams. "With BreakIT, I feel like they're going to help you no matter what."

For more information on BreakIT and the help it provides, click here.