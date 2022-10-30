Watch CBS News
KD Sunday Spotlight: Amachi Pittsburgh

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- About 8,500 children in Allegheny County have parents who are incarcerated, according to Amachi.

In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, this Pittsburgh non-profit organization explains how it breaks the cycle and prevents kids from committing crimes.

Executive Director Anna Hollis-Kander said they empower children and find their strengths, so their current challenges don't define their future. 

Amachi has three main programs -- mentoring, Amachi Ambassadors and strengthening families.

They recently started allowing children and parents to have virtual reality visits to help them connect and go beyond the prison walls. 

Amachi is holding its "Amachi, Hachi, Pachi" event on Nov. 2 at the Energy Innovation Center. For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website here.

