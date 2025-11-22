Allen becomes Penn State's career rushing leader as Nittany Lions pound Cornhuskers 37-10

Kaytron Allen ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Penn State's defense played its best game of the season to keep the Nittany Lions' bowl hopes alive with a 37-10 win over Nebraska on Saturday night.

Allen, who racked up 181 yards rushing in last week's win against Michigan State, became Penn State's career rushing leader with 3,954 yards, passing Evan Royster's 3,932 set in 2010.

The senior back plowed through and zipped around the Huskers all night. Allen passed Saquon Barkley on the school's career rushing list in the first half before eclipsing Royster with a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.

By then, the Nittany Lions (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) had put the game out of reach, scoring on five-straight possessions while their defense stymied the Cornhuskers.

Allen ripped off a 50-yard run around Nebraska's left flank on the Nittany Lions' opening drive to help set up a short touchdown toss from Ethan Grunkemeyer to tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

Ryan Barker booted a 26-yard field goal, then Nicholas Singleton capped Penn State's next two drives with 4- and 10-yard rushing touchdowns to make it 23-3 at halftime.

Emmett Johnson had 19 carries for 103 yards and eight catches for 48 yards for the Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4), who have lost three of their last five.

They didn't give themselves much of a chance in head coach and State College native Matt Rhule's return to Beaver Stadium.

Nebraska mustered just 140 yards in the first half, turned the ball over on downs twice, and punted twice more. Penn State forced three more turnovers on downs in the second half.

Kyle Cunanan kicked a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter, but the Cornhuskers didn't find the end zone until quarterback TJ Lateef scrambled 11 yards through a broken play to cut Penn State's lead to 30-10 with 0:55 left in the third.

Allen scored on a 3-yard run to open the second half. He added a 13-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth, which prompted bundled-up Penn State fans to chant "Terry, Terry, Terry!" as interim coach Terry Smith wiped tears from his eyes on the sideline.

The takeaway

Nebraska: The Huskers struggled to move the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and, as a result, may have cost themselves a shot at a top-tier bowl game.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions won back-to-back games for the first time under Smith, but will need to win a third to extend their season and avoid their first losing full-season record since 2004.

Up next

Nebraska: Hosts Iowa on Friday.

Penn State: Visits Rutgers on Saturday.