Kaufmann Center reopens in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newly renovated Kaufmann Center was officially unveiled in the Hill District.

It includes a new, significant, 2,700-square-foot addition.

ACH Clear Pathways has worked on the $4 million project since November 2019. It enlarges the community center and makes it an artistic hub for the Hill District.

The center will be home to after-school sessions and a creative arts summer camp.

"These spaces are what we need. Because as a working parent in the summer, I need somewhere where people are going to nurture my kids, who are going to understand my kids' circumstances, and they're going to expose some positivity," said Jake Wheatley.

The Kaufmann Center renovation also includes the Elsie Hillman Auditorium, which can seat nearly 350 people.