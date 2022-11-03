Teen shot multiple times in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Officers found the juvenile on Glen Mawr Street after they got a ShotSpotter alert for three rounds fired on Narcissus Avenue.

❗️BREAKING❗️Pittsburgh Police inivestigating a shooting in Sheradon along Glen Mawr St. & Narcissus Ave. One person transported to hospital. Shotspotter indicted 3 gun shots. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0zpo8BRTOa — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) November 3, 2022

Police said officers applied two tourniquets before medics arrived. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A witness said the victim's brother told him they were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone fired shots.

There was no word on any suspects.

Police are investigating.