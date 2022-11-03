Teen shot multiple times in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.
Officers found the juvenile on Glen Mawr Street after they got a ShotSpotter alert for three rounds fired on Narcissus Avenue.
Police said officers applied two tourniquets before medics arrived. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A witness said the victim's brother told him they were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone fired shots.
There was no word on any suspects.
Police are investigating.
