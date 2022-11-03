Watch CBS News
Teen shot multiple times in Sheraden

By Jennifer Borrasso

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood. 

Officers found the juvenile on Glen Mawr Street after they got a ShotSpotter alert for three rounds fired on Narcissus Avenue.   

Police said officers applied two tourniquets before medics arrived. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

A witness said the victim's brother told him they were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone fired shots. 

There was no word on any suspects. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 5:12 PM

