Juvenile arrested with gun after fight near South Side pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile was arrested after he was spotted with a gun near a Pittsburgh pool during a fight.

Police said they were called to the area of Ormsby Pool at South 22nd Street and Sidney Street for reports of shots fired around 3:30 Tuesday, though officers learned no shots were actually fired.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said two groups of juveniles were fighting when a gun was spotted on one of the kids.

Police found the boy near South 23rd Street and Wharton. While they were questioning him, police said officers located a loaded firearm with an extended clip hidden along the fence line.

The juvenile was arrested.

The pool was evacuated as a precaution even though no shots were fired.