Watch CBS News
Local News

Juvenile arrested with gun after fight near South Side pool

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Juvenile arrested with gun after fight near South Side pool
Juvenile arrested with gun after fight near South Side pool 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile was arrested after he was spotted with a gun near a Pittsburgh pool during a fight. 

Police said they were called to the area of Ormsby Pool at South 22nd Street and Sidney Street for reports of shots fired around 3:30 Tuesday, though officers learned no shots were actually fired. 

Officers spoke with witnesses who said two groups of juveniles were fighting when a gun was spotted on one of the kids. 

Police found the boy near South 23rd Street and Wharton. While they were questioning him, police said officers located a loaded firearm with an extended clip hidden along the fence line. 

The juvenile was arrested. 

The pool was evacuated as a precaution even though no shots were fired. 

First published on June 21, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.