Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island for DWI

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on Long Island, Sag Harbor police said.

The pop star was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Timberlake was stopped just after 12:30 a.m. after he drove through a stop sign at Madison Street and Jermain Avenue in Sag Harbor. An officer allegedly spotted Timberlake drive through the stop sign and then weaving on the road.

When Timberlake was pulled over, the officer said he was "in an intoxicated condition" and that "his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath," and he "performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests."

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," Timberlake allegedly told the officer.

He was arraigned at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. His next appearance will be a virtual one on July 26, according to court officials.

There was no immediate comment from Timberlake's representatives.

Sag Harbor is located about 100 miles from New York City and is part of the Hamptons.

Timberlake, 43, is on his global "Forget Tomorrow" tour in support of his sixth album "Everything I Thought It Was." He has upcoming shows in Chicago, New York City, Boston and Baltimore, among other locations in the U.S., before taking the tour international.

The Tennessee native and member of the group NSYNC is one of the best-selling music artists in the world. He was formerly a Disney Mouseketeer. After NSYNC, he launched a solo music career, as well as acting in films. He appeared in "The Social Network" and "Friends With Benefits," among others.

The acclaimed performer has racked up 10 Grammy awards, and four Emmys.