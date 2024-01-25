Jury convicts suspect in 2022 Hazelwood triple shooting that left one person dead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has been found guilty of the murder of an 18-year-old in July 2022.

According to District Attorney Stephen Zappala, Quentin Primus was found guilty by a jury on a list of charges, including first-degree murder.

On July 1, 2022, Davis was shot and killed when he and two other people were sitting in a car on Johnston Avenue in Hazelwood.

Primus, along with another unidentified person, drove by and fired 16 shots into Davis's vehicle.

Davis ultimately died from his injuries and the other two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"It's extremely frustrating that we lost yet another member of our community to senseless violence; and another individual to life in a penitentiary," Zappala said. "However, this verdict reinforces the fact that the ladies and gentlemen of law enforcement, and our citizens most affected by violence are prepared and most capable of holding those responsible for violence accountable for their actions."

Primus was also found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, and firearms violations.