Two people shot in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene along Johnstown Avenue just before 1 a.m.

kdka-johnston-avenue-hazelwood-shooting.jpg
Two people were shot along Johnston Avenue in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say gunshots came from a dark sedan in the area, but no other descriptions of a suspect or suspects were provided.

One of the two people injured was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last listed in critical condition.

The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on July 1, 2022 / 2:02 AM

