Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired outside Fayette County Courthouse, judge's seat hit

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired outside Fayette County Courthouse
Shots fired outside Fayette County Courthouse 00:24

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Fayette County Courthouse was placed on lockdown Thursday after shots were fired outside the building.

Police said the courthouse was placed on lockdown for a brief period of time as investigators worked the scene. Officials said a judge's chair was shot, but police believe it was not the intended target. 

Officials said shots came from a neighboring street, and a home in the area was the intended target. There is one juvenile suspect, police said. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.