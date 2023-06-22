Shots fired outside Fayette County Courthouse, judge's seat hit
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Fayette County Courthouse was placed on lockdown Thursday after shots were fired outside the building.
Police said the courthouse was placed on lockdown for a brief period of time as investigators worked the scene. Officials said a judge's chair was shot, but police believe it was not the intended target.
Officials said shots came from a neighboring street, and a home in the area was the intended target. There is one juvenile suspect, police said.
