Retirement celebration held for the Judge Kim Berkley Clark, the first African-American president of the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday night was a night for honoring the first African-American president of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Kim Berkley Clark became a judge in 1999 in Pittsburgh and was named the president in 2018.

Her retirement celebration was held at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture on Wednesday night and it was a moment to celebrate a storied career.

She told KDKA that it was all because she was blessed with great mentors.

"I've had a fabulous career, and I've only had that opportunity because so many people have helped me," she said. "Nobody gets to where they are by themselves. I've had a lot of good mentors, good family, good friends. I've really just been thoroughly blessed."

Prior to becoming a judge, Clark was a prosecutor in the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.

She also has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including moderating a panel discussion at the White House in 2013 regarding the needs of the caregivers of children of incarcerated parents.

Judge Clark also received the William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence in 2017.