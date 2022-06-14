Judge denies release of former Army Ranger charged with assaulting police at Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has denied the release of a former Army Ranger from the Pittsburgh area who is charged with assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Robert Morss of Glenshaw argued that he should get out of jail because of government delays in the discovery process. But the judge ruled that those delays can't be avoided because Morss is on trial with eight other people.

In July 2020, the former part-time Shaler school teacher was also ordered to remain in jail.