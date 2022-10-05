Judge clears way for Columbus statue to be removed from Schenley Park

Judge clears way for Columbus statue to be removed from Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has cleared the way for the City of Pittsburgh to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Schenley Park.

The Italian Sons and Daughters of America have fought for two years to keep it.

However, a judge ruled on Friday that there is no case law that limits what the city can do with city-owned property on city-owned land.

The Mayor's Office tells the Tribune-Review that it's considering its next steps.