Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has $30 million for reelection campaign, setting state record

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro set another campaign finance record for Pennsylvania with $30 million on hand as he seeks a second term this fall, his campaign said Tuesday.

Pennsylvania has emerged as the nation's premier presidential battleground state, and Shapiro's strong showing in the 2022 governor's race elevated his profile within the Democratic Party, where he's viewed as a potential 2028 White House contender. Kamala Harris also considered him as a running mate in the 2024 presidential election, though she eventually picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In the general election, Shapiro, 52, is expected to face Stacy Garrity, the twice-elected state treasurer who has been endorsed by the state Republican Party. Garrity had yet to report campaign fundraising details as of Tuesday. The deadline to file campaign finance reports with the state is Jan. 31.

Shapiro isn't expected to face a serious challenge in the May 19 primary election. The deadline to submit paperwork to get on the primary election ballot is March 10.

Shapiro's $30 million dwarfs the previous state record for a candidate heading into an election year. Shapiro set the previous record, reporting $13.4 million at the start of 2022. Shapiro went on to smash the state campaign spending record that year, reporting that he spent more than $70 million on the race.