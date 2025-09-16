Gov. Shapiro speaks at 2025 Eradicate Hate Global Summit

The fifth Eradicate Hate Global Summit continued in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke to attendees about the increase in political violence and how it can and must be stopped if the nation is to survive.

"Political violence doesn't only affect those who are directly targeted or their loved ones; it affects all of us. It tears at the fabric of American society and the fundamental principles that this nation was founded upon," the governor said.

The first Pennsylvanian governor to speak was a former one: the 46th and former chief executive of the Commonwealth, Republican Tom Corbett.

His message was simple and clear.

"Enough, enough. When is this going to stop? Progress is possible if we come together," Corbett said.

Corbett introduced the summit's keynote speaker, his friend and present Governor Josh Shapiro, a man who, along with his family, was a victim of what investigators say was political violence when Cody Balmber firebombed the Governor's Residence in April 2025.

"It was there he threw Molotov cocktails and made his way through the Governor's Residence, wielding a hammer that he later confessed he was going to use to kill me," Gov. Shapiro said.

Shapiro is saying his experience is just one example of how rage politics has either tried or has spilled blood recently.

"In just the last year or so, we saw it in a field in Butler, Pennsylvania, with the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. We saw it on the streets of New York City in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO. The suspect was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania. We saw it in the middle of the night in Minnesota when an assassin took the life of Melissa Hortman, the former speaker of their state house, and her husband Mark, and yes, we saw it in Utah with the assassination of Charlie Kirk," Gov. Shapiro said.

Shapiro said neither side of the political spectrum can claim moral high ground when it comes to trying to kill those with whom you don't agree.

"Cherrypicking violence that is okay and other violence that is not okay. That isn't making anyone safe, and it's raising the temperature instead of lowering the temperature," the governor said.

Shapiro pointed the finger at President Trump, specifically saying he's failed to do just that.

"It starts with leaders of both parties speaking and acting with moral clarity, setting the tone."