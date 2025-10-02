Painting the streets black and gold, Pittsburgh neighborhood shows sports pride in unique way

It's no secret that we have a lot of pride in our sports teams here in the Pittsburgh area. Some people may have season tickets, others may have party buses or giant setups to watch their teams.

But there's one neighborhood in Mt. Lebanon that exercises its fandom with some creative expression.

"Ever since we've lived here – the logo has been here," Maity Kirk of Mt. Lebanon said.

Kirk has been in the neighborhood nearly three decades – 26 years to be exact.

A Steelers logo painted in the middle of Jonquil Place piqued her interest when she was looking for a house all those years ago.

"I wanted to know the story behind it and how it started," Kirk said.

Warren Ashbrook lives right in front of the painted Steelers logo. He's been in the neighborhood for nearly five decades.

"I believe 96 – 95 or 96 when it – when it started," Ashbrook said.

Ashbrook said the inspiration came from somewhere else, after neighbors saw something similar on another street.

"Someone came up with the idea – well, let's paint the street, and no one's complained," he said.

It's something that's continued annually. The neighbors even take over the street and have a block party.

Ashbrook said they most recently did it this Sunday, after the Steelers played the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.

"Every year we refresh it, and make it look bright," Ashbrook said.

And just like people here got the inspiration, there are some nearby copycats. There is a Penguins logo on Broadmoor Ave., along with a Pirates logo on Questend Ave.

Ashbrook said this has helped people know each other better in the neighborhood.

"It gives you an opportunity to meet your neighbors and learn somebody's name," he said.