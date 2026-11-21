A man wanted in connection with a 2023 homicide in Homestead turned himself in to police early Saturday morning.

Jonque Pettiford, 39, surrendered himself to Wilkinsburg police around midnight Saturday, according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department.

Pettiford was wanted for the Nov. 1, 2023 homicide of Eric Stephens.

On that date, Homestead police responded to the 300 block of East 12th Avenue for a report of two males shot. Stephens was shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, an adult male, survived their injuries, police said at the time.

Pettiford is charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt and aggravated assault.