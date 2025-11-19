After beloved teacher's death, Pennsylvania lawmaker pushes legislation to make waterways safer

Bethel Park High School students watched a Pennsylvania legislative hearing on Tuesday because lawmakers discussed a bill drawn up after the death of a beloved teacher.

Teacher Jon Gentile died in May 2022 while kayaking, and the bill aims to end the dangers of water recreation near unmarked dams.

"In John's case, there was no warning, there were no signs, there was no indication that he was going to be passing over a very dangerous dam," state Rep. Natalie Mihalek said on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania has over 86,000 miles of rivers and streams. While major areas are clearly marked, many unknown and smaller areas are not marked. Mihalek is sponsoring a bill that requires all dams to be marked and recorded.

"As well as his wife, Cathy, who's been a true champion for dam safety, not wanting anybody to experience what she has gone through," Mihalek said on Tuesday. "And she'll be watching shortly with her 10th grade class at Bethel Park High School, where they're very interested in this legislation today."

At the end of the hearing on Tuesday, the bill passed committee, calling for many more signs like this, but with amendments. Amendments can often soften a bill or change the language. However, this called for stronger language.