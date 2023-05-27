Watch CBS News
Johnstown Police among the first departments to try new lights on patrol cars

By Patrick Damp

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Johnstown are getting new lights for their patrol cars. 

They will be brighter and the hope is they increase visibility and assist in keeping crime low. 

The new lights will be steady but not the entire way across the light bar. 

They will get brighter when they are pulling someone over. 

"The lights will be activated all the way across," said Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. "All the lights will flash at various speeds. That'll be accompanied by an audible warning, a siren and that would indicate to motorists and pedestrians that they need to yield the right of way or pull over for our vehicles."

The Johnstown Police will be one of the first departments to try the new light style. 

