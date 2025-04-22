Comedian John Mulaney bringing new comedy tour to Pittsburgh

Comedian John Mulaney has announced a brand-new stand-up comedy tour and is bringing the show to Pittsburgh later this year.

"John Mulaney: Mister Whatever" is coming to the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 23, 2025.

Mulaney, a three-time Emmy Award winner, rose to fame through his writing career on "Saturday Night Live." The Chicago native has also hosted several stand-up specials, winning two Primetime Emmys for his work on "Kid Gorgeous" and "Baby J."

Most recently, Mulaney has been hosting Netflix's talk show "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney."

Tickets will be available for select pre-sales starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, before going on sale to the general public on Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. Tickets and tour information can be found here.