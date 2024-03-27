John Chapman, man accused of kidnapping and killing Jaime Feden, set for April 22 trial

Man accused of kidnapping and killing Jaime Feden set for trial

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing a Bethel Park woman in Nevada will head to trial next month.

John Chapman, the accused killer, allegedly confessed to police that he drove his girlfriend Jaime Feden to Nevada claiming it was a vacation.

Police also said that he admitted to taking her out to the desert, tying her to a signpost, and suffocating her.

Photos of what he is accused of and admitted to were found on his phone.

Now, he will head to trial in Nevada on charges of kidnapping resulting in death.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted, he will face life in prison and could be eligible for the death penalty.

Chapman's jury trial begins on April 22.