John Chapman, man accused of kidnapping and killing Jaime Feden, set for April 22 trial
LAS VEGAS (KDKA) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing a Bethel Park woman in Nevada will head to trial next month.
John Chapman, the accused killer, allegedly confessed to police that he drove his girlfriend Jaime Feden to Nevada claiming it was a vacation.
RELATED STORIES:
- 'Just Dumped Off Like A Piece Of Trash': Man Says He Found Body Believed To Be Missing Bethel Park Woman Jaime Feden In Las Vegas Desert
- Jaime Feden Previously Spoke With KDKA About Discrimination She Faced
- Investigators Expect Homicide Charges To Be Filed Against John Chapman In Jaime Feden Case
- John Chapman, Suspect In Jaime Feden's Murder, Formally Arraigned On Kidnapping Charges
- Man Federally Charged With Kidnapping In Death Of Bethel Park Woman Jaime Feden
- Judge Orders Man Suspected In Kidnapping, Death Of Bethel Park Woman Transferred To Nevada To Face Federal Charges
Police also said that he admitted to taking her out to the desert, tying her to a signpost, and suffocating her.
Photos of what he is accused of and admitted to were found on his phone.
Now, he will head to trial in Nevada on charges of kidnapping resulting in death.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted, he will face life in prison and could be eligible for the death penalty.
Chapman's jury trial begins on April 22.