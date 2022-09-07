Jogging strollers being recalled due to laceration risk for children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 14 million jogging strollers are currently under recall.

UPPAbaby has voluntarily recalled the "All-Terrain Ridge Jogging Strollers."

The reason for the recall is the stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that could potentially cut the child's fingertips off.

Parents with these strollers should stop using them immediately and contact the company for free replacement brake discs.

Instructions on how to do so can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at this link.