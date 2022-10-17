Joe Manganiello records Pittsburgh Zoo's welcome message

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Next time you're riding up the Pittsburgh Zoo's escalators, you'll hear a familiar voice welcoming you.

The zoo announced on Twitter that its new welcoming message is voiced by actor Joe Manganiello.

"This is proud Pittsburgher Joe Manganiello," he says after reminding people to hold on to the railings and keep their feet inside the yellow lines. "Hello and welcome to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium."

"Your visit today helps animals here at the zoo and wildlife around the world. Whether it's rescuing and rehabilitating stranded sea turtles, caring for African elephants or protecting biodiversity in tropical forests, your support helps the zoo's mission of global conservation."

A native of Mt. Lebanon, Manganiello's career has taken him from Carnegie Mellon to California, but he's still a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan and threw the opening pitch at this year's Pirates home opener.