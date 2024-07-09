Joe Burrow described what it's like to play against T.J. Watt. Here's what he said.

The ins and outs for youth sports and what's trending in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow praised Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during a recent podcast appearance.

On Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Burrow was asked about Watt's presence on the field.

"T.J. is a unique player in this league," Burrow said. "There's no other defensive lineman that I have to treat like a DB. I have to be conscious about where he's at because he's just going to jump up and catch it. And there's nobody else that can do that."

Watt has seven career interceptions, two of which have come against Burrow. The two players and their teams face off twice during the 2024 season: Dec. 1 at Paycor Stadium and Jan. 5, 2025, at Acrisure Stadium.

Last season, Watt finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year award voting. He finished the 2023 season with a league-leading 19 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 68 tackles and one defensive touchdown.

Burrow missed the last seven games of the season after tearing wrist ligaments in his hand.