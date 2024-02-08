Steelers' T.J. Watt loses Defensive Player of the Year to Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt came up short in his quest for a second Defensive Player of the Year award.

On Thursday during the NFL Honors show, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took home the 2023 Associated Press DPOY honor. Garrett, Watt, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson, Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby were finalists for the award.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Garrett finished first with 165 total points, 25 more than Watt, who finished second. Parson finished third.

Watt finished the 2023 season with a league-leading 19 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 68 tackles and one defensive touchdown. The 2023 campaign was the third time in Watt's seven-year career that he led the league in sacks. He also led the league with 36 quarterback hits.

Watt was named AP Defensive Player of the Year after the 2021 season. In 2020, Penn Hills native and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took home the honor for the third time.

Garrett, who was named the 2023 Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year, tallied 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits and 42 tackles. Garrett is the only active player in the NFL with 10 or more sacks in each of the past six seasons.

Last month, Watt was named the 2023 NFL 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year. The award is chosen every season by a national selection committee filled with media members who cover the NFL. Watt's teammates also voted him MVP for the fourth time.