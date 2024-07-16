Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, Philadelphia basketball great and father of Kobe, dies at 69

Joe Bryant, father of Kobe and former Philadelphia basketball great, dies at 69 Joe Bryant, father of Kobe and former Philadelphia basketball great, dies at 69 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former Philadelphia 76ers and La Salle University basketball great and the father of the late Kobe Bryant, has died. He was 69.

Bryant was a first-round draft pick in 1975 by the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers acquired his rights months later, and Bryant spent four seasons playing for his hometown team.

"Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79," the Sixers wrote on social media. "Our condolences go out to the Bryant family."

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79.⁰⁰Our condolences go out to the Bryant family ❤️💙

The 6-foot-9 forward starred at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia before heading to La Salle University. He spent two seasons playing for the Explorers, averaging 20.3 points and 11.4 rebounds in two seasons from 1973-75.

He joined La Salle's coaching staff as an assistant basketball coach from 1993 to 1996 and left after his son, Kobe, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers out of Lower Merion High School.

"Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96," the La Salle men's basketball team posted on X, formerly Twitter. "He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed."

We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant.



Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.

Bryant played for the Sixers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets in eight seasons in the NBA, from 1975 to 1982. He finished his NBA career averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 606 games.

After his NBA career, Bryant played overseas in Italy and France until 1992.

Bryant returned to coaching in 2003 and spent part of three seasons coaching the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.