Trump speaking at town hall in Oaks Monday, Harris traveling to western Pennsylvania for campaign rally

Trump rallies in Reading as Liz Cheney stumps for Harris in Philadelphia suburb

Trump rallies in Reading as Liz Cheney stumps for Harris in Philadelphia suburb

Trump rallies in Reading as Liz Cheney stumps for Harris in Philadelphia suburb

With only about three weeks to go until the presidential election, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both traveling back to Pennsylvania Monday for campaign events.

Trump is set to speak during a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County, while Harris will be in western Pennsylvania for a rally in Erie.

The former president's visit comes less than a week after his most recent trip to the Keystone State. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trump traveled to Berks County for a rally at the Santander Arena in Reading.

Days earlier, Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, for the first time since he was nearly assassinated almost three months ago. During the rally, Trump paid tribute to firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt while trying to shield his family from the bullets.

Trump is expected to speak around 6 p.m. Monday. Doors open for the event at 2 p.m.

Harris' event marks her 10th visit to Pennsylvania – and eighth trip to western Pennsylvania – since she announced her candidacy over the summer.

Former President Barack Obama even made a trip to Pittsburgh on Oct. 11 to stump for Harris. Speaking at a campaign field office, Obama implored Black men to support Harris' candidacy come November, and said Trump has "consistently shown disregard" for the Black community. "And you're thinking about sitting out?" he said.

New CBS News polling still has Harris and Trump in a near tie among likely voters, both nationally and in battleground states.

While Trump and Harris voters have opposing views on the economy, border crossings and gender equality efforts, the polls show that both Trump and Harris votes reported a distrust of social media.