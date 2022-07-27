Watch CBS News
Joe Beretta Foundation preparing for annual 'Hopeful Hearts River Cruise'

By Briana Smith

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In less than a month, you can cruise down the three rivers for a good cause.

The Joe Beretta Foundation is hosting its annual "Hopeful Hearts River Cruise" on the Gateway Clipper. 

The foundation helps fulfill the needs of patients with advanced heart failure and their families by providing emergency housing, emotional support, meals, and more.

On August 13th, the cruise will set sail at 6:30 p.m. and last through 9:30 p.m.

It will be a night of dancing, food, and a silent auction.

All the proceeds will go to the foundation.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and you can do so at this link.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 8:24 AM

