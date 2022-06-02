Man gets 14 to 40 years in fatal Tequila Cowboy stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man will spend 14 to 40 years in jail after stabbing another man to death outside Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore in 2018.

A judge sentenced Joden Rocco to time in the state penitentiary in the death of Dulane Cameron.

(PHOTO CREDIT: Pittsburgh Police)

Rocco pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and possessing instruments of crime in February, but there was no agreement to sentencing in connection with the deal.

Police said Rocco stabbed Cameron in the neck after getting turned away from the bar. Cameron died at the scene.

Shortly after the stabbing, Rocco asked a police officer near Heinz Field for a ride home to the North Hills. Police already had the suspect's description and they arrested Rocco.