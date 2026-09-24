Man wounded during 2024 Trump rally shooting in Butler County, Pennsylvania dies

One of the men who was wounded in the attempted assassination of President Trump at a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has died.

According to the House Republicans' social media feeds, Jim Copenhaver died two years after sustaining serious injuries.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Copenhaver, who was gravely wounded in the horrific shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania," the tweet from the House GOP account read. "Jim endured unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance. We join his family and loved ones in mourning his loss and praying for them during this difficult time."

Copenhaver was one of two rally-goers injured during the shooting on July 13, 2024. David Dutch of New Kensington was also injured and Corey Comperatore was killed.

One bullet hit Copenhaver in the triceps and another was lodged in his body after it took chunks of his colon, leaving him with nerve damage.

About a week after he was hospitalized, Copenhaver was discharged.

Both Copenhaver and Dutch spoke with KDKA-TV nearly a year after the assassination attempt and recalled the terror that broke out during the campaign rally for Mr. Trump.

"I was standing up looking at the Jumbotron behind me, and next thing I know my sleeve has been yanked," Copenhaver said. "I could see a portion of it going by pretty fast, and I heard 'pew.' I heard it, and I didn't realize at the time that I had gotten shot. But I turned around, and that's when I got the second shot."

Copenhaver was 76 years old.