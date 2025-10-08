Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh calls swastika found tiled into basement "violating"

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is responding after learning a swastika and what appears to be a German war eagle were found tiled into the floor of a Beaver County home.

"It's not anything I've encountered before. It's really shocking and I definitely feel for the Wentworth family that they bought a home and then they uncovered something so, so dark," said Laura Cherner, the director of community relations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

KDKA Investigates reported last month that Lynn Rae Wentworth and her husband hired an attorney after discovering the symbols under rugs and a table in their basement.

"Do what you want with your house. Paint it purple with green polka dots, you know, that's great, but don't pass your potential hate on to me," Lynn Rae Wentworth said.

The case is currently waiting for an opinion by the Superior Court, where the Wentworth's attorney is fighting for the symbols to be considered as a material defect.

"I came down here and I was like, 'there's something tiled into the floor here,' and you take a step over here, and you're like, 'oh my gosh, this is a swastika,'" Wentworth said.

Wentworth said the seller never informed them about the symbols until they found them and they believe it was intentional.

"Absolutely it was intentional, great question, because they were hiding it," Wentworth said.

"It's traumatic enough to have them uncover it and to be in their home, it feels very violating, but also to think about what the impact would be on the Jewish community," Cherner said.

According to court documents, the seller argued the swastika symbol was a popular design on greeting cards, soft drinks and sports uniforms back in the 1920s. The seller admitted to installing them into the floor in the '70s.

"From what we've gathered, it seems like this was installed in the 1970s, far after the Holocaust and how Hitler and the Nazis used the swastika in the way that they did, as a symbol of antisemitism and hatred," Cherner said.

Cherner said something like this should have been disclosed to the buyers prior to purchase.

"This is their home. This is supposed to be their safe space. They've spent a lot of time and money investing in this home, and it really is such a violating thing to discover," Cherner said.

Cherner said she hopes to see a judge rule the symbols as a material defect.

"I hope that a judge does understand that this is, in practice, a material defect. It's something that most likely should have been disclosed, and the repair to get it removed will be very financially prohibitive to the family," Cherner said.

While she said she hopes no family finds something like this again, she also believes it would be beneficial to rule hate symbols, such as a swastika, as material defects.

"I think that it would be worthy to look into. Can the law be changed to acknowledge that something like this is a material defect? Because, you know, one of the things about the swastika is it's so known and understood to be a prolific and obvious symbol of hate that there's really no gray area about what that means," Cherner said.

The Beth Samuel Jewish Center in Beaver County also released a statement to KDKA-TV.

"It's terrible that Lynn had to uncover such a hateful symbol that targets the Jewish, black, and other minority communities. Our synagogue shares her horror and sense of vulnerability that someone in our own neighborhood accepts neo-Nazi ideology. This is not a matter of aesthetics or politics – no one should be exposed to hate groups or hate symbols. We fully support Ms. Wentworth's goal to require the disclosure of any hate symbol permanently left in or on the structure of a home that is being sold," said Karen Beaudway, the director of Beth Samuel Jewish Center.

According to the Wentworth's attorney, an opinion is expected by the Superior Court by the end of the year.