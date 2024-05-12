Jesus' Dwelling Place Church hosts concert in wake of gunman attempting to shoot pastor

North Braddock church hosts first service since pastor had gun drawn on him

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - In the wake of an attempt on the life of one of the co-pastors of Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock last week, the congregation gathered once again on Saturday night.

They came together for the "Fight For Your Life" concert.

It featured performances from community members and it looked to shine a light on domestic violence awareness across western Pennsylvania.

"Share techniques on how to be aware of it," said Gary Germany, one of the co-pastors. "You know, your body sends you signals, you know signs. Some people get upset stomachs, some people's hands sweat, and you get nervous. Let's not ignore these signs, what your body is saying 'There's a problem.' Also, we want to learn to be effective as far as reacting or should I say responding."

Saturday night's concert was put on in the church by the group "Do You Believe" which was founded by the co-pastor, Germany.

Last week, 26-year-old Bernard Polite, according to police, pulled a gun on Pastor Glenn Germany during his sermon and tried to shoot him.

"I'm blessed to still be here," Pastor Germany said. "He shot. You can hear the gun click. He shot and he came towards me."

Despite the incident, Pastor Germany said the church does not plan to increase security, saying they want to keep the doors open and he said he forgives Polite for his actions and wants to work with him to help him better his life.

Now, today will be the first church service since the incident.

Polite is now facing charges of criminal homicide as just hours before he allegedly pulled a gun on Pastor Germany, he also is being accused of killing his cousin, Derek Polite.