DJ Pauly D from 'Jersey Shore' returning to Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino in November

Celebrity DJ and 'Jersey Shore' star Pauly D is coming back to Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino this fall.

The casino says Pauly D will be back in Pittsburgh for an event on Saturday, November 15 at 9 p.m. in the Rivers' Event Center.

One of the most in-demand DJs, Pauly D performs over 150 shows per year, including residencies in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, the casino said.

The casino says all of his prior shows in Pittsburgh have sold out and that the upcoming performance in the fall "promises to deliver another packed-house party to remember."

"DJ Pauly D is synonymous with a good time, and we're thrilled he'll be back at Rivers this November to help us get the party started," said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. "Pauly D knows how to bring the energy whenever he visits us on the North Shore."

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $45.