Watch CBS News
Local News

DJ Pauly D from 'Jersey Shore' returning to Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino in November

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Celebrity DJ and 'Jersey Shore' star Pauly D is coming back to Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino this fall.

The casino says Pauly D will be back in Pittsburgh for an event on Saturday, November 15 at 9 p.m. in the Rivers' Event Center.

One of the most in-demand DJs, Pauly D performs over 150 shows per year, including residencies in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, the casino said.

The casino says all of his prior shows in Pittsburgh have sold out and that the upcoming performance in the fall "promises to deliver another packed-house party to remember."

"DJ Pauly D is synonymous with a good time, and we're thrilled he'll be back at Rivers this November to help us get the party started," said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. "Pauly D knows how to bring the energy whenever he visits us on the North Shore."

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $45. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.