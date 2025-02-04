Jerry Dickinson "energized" to become dean for Pitt's School of Law

Jerry Dickinson "energized" to become dean for Pitt's School of Law

Jerry Dickinson "energized" to become dean for Pitt's School of Law

During Black History Month, KDKA-TV is bringing you stories from across the Pittsburgh region.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh's School of Law has a new dean in Jerry Dickinson.

"It feels great. I'm excited. I'm energized by this honor," Dickinson explained. "I'm lucky to be here in this position, largely because of others who have paved that path."

Those who paved that path include Robert Berley Harper in the 1970s, the Pitt Law alum who became the assistant dean of students, and later, the first Black tenured full-time professor.

The 38-year-old is among the youngest deans in the school's history. School officials even believe Dickinson is the youngest to lead a law school in the U.S.

He is also only the second Black man to take on the role. The journey to this moment was filled with trials and tribulations.

"[I] came up out of the Allegheny County foster care system, grew up in a large foster home, had my own struggles as a child, young adolescent, but I stumbled upwards and was able to make it here."

Dickinson began teaching in 2017.

The constitutional law scholar educated students and the world about the dos and don'ts of our federal principles.

Years later, history is repeating itself.

"We're living in this moment where the Constitution is sort of being pushed to its limits in some way, shape, or form by the president, the executive branch, by Congress, and what I usually tell folks is that typically, historically, we come out on the other end," Dickinson said.

This year, there's been a 50% increase in applications, which Dickinson attributes to the political climate.

"At Pitt Law, we value diversity, equity, and inclusion, not just diversity across the board, but diversity in thought, diversity in opinion, diversity in ideological perspective, diversity in religion, diversity in all different aspects," Dickinson said.

Dickinson is not a new face to the region. In 2020, he ran in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, losing to Mike Doyle.

He said he was done with that chapter, turning his focus on elevating the law school.

"You look at Pitt Law five to 10 years from now, which I hope to be the dean and leading this law school, at that point, I could see Pitt Law being one of the top law schools in all the United States," Dickinson added.