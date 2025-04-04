Jeremy Renner to talk about near-fatal snowplow accident during book tour stop in Pittsburgh

Jeremy Renner, who stars in the Pittsburgh-filmed show "Mayor of Kingstown," will be back in town in May to talk about his new book, where he opens up about his recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident.

Renner will bring his book tour to the Roxian Theatre on May 4. He'll sign copies of "My Next Breath" and talk on stage.

"For the first time since his accident, Renner will speak on stage in blistering detail about that life-altering moment and the profound transformation that followed. More than just a survival story, Renner's memoir, My Next Breath, explores the emotional, physical, and spiritual journey of recovery-and the rediscovery of self that comes with it. He opens up about his childhood, his early struggles in Hollywood, the complexities of fatherhood, and the strength drawn from vulnerability," Live Nation said in a press release.

Renner is known for roles like Hawkeye in Marvel's cinematic universe and Mayor Mike McLusky in Paramount+'s "Mayor of Kingstown," which films in Pittsburgh.

An accident involving a 7-ton snowplow on New Year's Day in 2023 left Renner with 38 broken bones, a pierced liver and a collapsed lung. He talked to CBS Mornings about how returning to film "Mayor of Kingstown" helped him heal, providing him solace through his work.

Paramount+ says "Mayor of Kingstown" ranked as the No. 1 series on the platform during its season three run, reaching 8.8 million global households. The show follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."