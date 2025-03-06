Man arrested after allegedly punching several nurses and security guard inside Jefferson Hospital

A violent attack inside a local hospital left several first responders injured and now the man behind the attack will head behind bars.

The suspect's name is Steven Christopher Couch and he's accused of attacking staff members inside of Jefferson Hospital on Wednesday. Police said not only did he punch several nurses in the face, he also attacked the Highmark Health Police officer sent up to the floor to try to stop the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Couch tried to break into the medical staff office area, which is locked for the staff's safety. When the first staff member walked out of the office to see what was going on, police said Couch began punching.

He's accused of punching three female nurses in the face, the cheek area, and near their temples.

When he was confronted by security, he allegedly punched the officer in the face, as well.

It took several officers and medical staff to finally restrain Couch and he required medication to be calmed down.

Now, ironically, the staff at Jefferson Hospital has to care for him, but once he's discharged, he'll be placed directly into police custody.

We reached out to Allegheny Health Network about the incident and they responded with a statement, saying in part, "While the goal is prevention, it's also vital that we wrap our team members in all the support they need should an incident of violence occur. We provide therapy to help our employees recover from the trauma of the experience. We also conduct debriefs, collect data, flag repeat offenders, and pursue criminal charges when merited."

Couch is now facing several charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.