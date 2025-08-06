Jefferson Hills Fire Chief honored for act of heroism with national award

The Borough of Jefferson Hills' fire chief was recognized on a national level for his heroism last year.

Chief Brian Chalfant was named a recipient of the 2024 Michael O. McNamee Award of Valor as part of the annual Valor & Community Service Awards.

According to the website, the award is given to those who exemplify exceptional courage, bravery, and service in the fire and emergency services field.

Back in August 2024, Chief Chalfant was off-duty when he arrived at a house fire in Elrama, Pa., where a victim had been trapped.

The chief climbed a ladder to a second-story bedroom window and was able to find the victim just beneath a windowsill.

From there, he lifted the victim out of the window and passed them off to another firefighter who was on the ladder.

However, things got dangerous from there.

After passing off the victim, the conditions of the fire changed, causing the room to flash over while Chalfant was still inside. He jumped to the ladder to escape, but the ladder began to fall, and he fell 15 feet.

Chalfant suffered second and third-degree burns to his hands, arms, and back.

You can see the full list of those honored on the Firehouse website right here.