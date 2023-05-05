Jeannette man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Jeannette man was found guilty of first-degree murder in a shooting two years ago.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Stuart Ali was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Ali was charged after Marcus Davis was shot and killed near the intersection of North 7th Street and Gaskill Avenue in April 2021. Officials said he was shot 10 times.

A release from the district attorney's office said Ali and Davis got into an argument after stopping by bars in the area that night prior to the shooting.

Ali will be sentenced in the next three months.

"I am appreciative of the jurors who took a considerable amount of time and thoughtfulness during this trial and am grateful for the investigative work completed by our county detectives and Jeannette Police. I would also like to thank Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar for prosecuting this case and I hope this verdict provides some closure for the family of Marcus Davis," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in the release.