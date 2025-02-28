Jeannette woman served in Six Triple Eight, the predominantly Black Women's Army Corps during World War II

A recent Netflix movie shines a light on the Six Triple Eight. It was the only predominantly Black Women's Army Corps unit stationed in Europe during World War II. The women were from all over the country, including Pittsburgh.

The bombing of Pearl Harbor awakened the call to serve among all Americans and changed those who would respond to that need, women of color.

In 1943, officer Julia McNeil from Jeannette enlisted in the Women's Army Corps. It was the only unit that included women of color, stationed in Europe during World War II.

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah sat down with her daughter Denise Ruffin and her granddaughter Michele Jackson.

"She said just as simple as, 'I help get the mail through.' That was it," Jackson said.

(Photo provided by family)

But it was more than just that. It was information — the only form of communication between our troops and their families back home.

Army officials believed that lack of connection was hurting morale. The war was taking a toll on everyone, so a special unit was formed, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the Six Triple Eight.

McNeil didn't tell the family about her historic service until she was in her 80s.

"She specifically said 'I was part of this first ever all Black women regimen in the military,'" Jackson said.

"Eighty years later, like, 'oh, by the way, I did this one thing,'" Jackson added.

"That's true. That was my mom," said Ruffin.

About 20 years ago, Pastor Anthony Murray honored veterans at the family's church, Hopewell Baptist Church.

"She was even humbled then, saying, 'pastor, you don't have to do that.' I said, 'what? You have done a historical thing here,'" Murray said.

McNeil was 22 years old when she joined 854 other female soldiers. The problem before them was mounting, several years of backloged mail. According to KDKA-TV's research, more than a dozen of the enlisted women were from western Pennsylvania. They were stationed overseas and worked in horrible conditions.

"The focus was more about just doing the job of getting the mail out, that was her focus. She didn't talk about conditions. For her, that was not important. It was about the duty of the job," said Jackson.

They reportedly got out 17 million pieces of mail in 90 days. It's a major part of history that went unrecognized until a recent Netflix movie. It stars Kerry Washington and was written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry.

"At that time, when a lot of the women came back from war, there were still this taboo about being a female soldier, so a lot of family members didn't even know that their grandparents or moms had served in Six Triple Eight," Perry told Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

The unit was disbanded in 1946. McNeil happily returned to Jeanette. She married officer John Crowell, who served as a cook during the war. He was from Jeannette as well. The family doesn't know how they met.

Together, the couple's service continued in other ways. McNeil started a career in health care and became heavily involved in the Salvation Army and helped in various roles at the church.

Her accomplishments went unspoken despite the various medals and a letter from President Truman thanking her for her service.

The Women's Army Corp veteran died in 2008. She was buried beside her husband at Jeannette Memorial Cemetery.

"When you have generational legacy and you get to pass something down, it's a complete honor, you know? Keep passing it down," Jackson said.

"This could have been like this forever, but I'm glad that it's out now. Too bad my mom is not here to see it," Ruffin said.