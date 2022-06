Jean-Marc Chatellier looks to sell French Bakery in Millvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A longtime baker in Millvale is ready to hang up his apron.

Jean-Marc Charellier's French bakery is up for sale. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Jean-Marc Charellier's French Bakery is up for sale. The owner told Trib Live that he wants to make sure it goes to someone who will maintain the standard he set many years ago.