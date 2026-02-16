Pittsburgh-area man's killing remains unsolved 6 years later

A father is pleading for justice six years after his son was shot and killed after leaving an after-hours club in Braddock.

Jason Lewis was killed outside of Sahara Temple after-hours club on Feb. 16, 2020. Detectives have identified between 12 and 20 witnesses, but no one has come forward to identify the shooter.

"It's a nightmare that you can't wake up from," the victim's father, Rick Lewis, said on Monday. "You relive it every day. No pain in this world is like losing a child."

Investigators believe 39-year-old Jason Lewis went to the bar with a friend, who got into an argument with a woman over a drink. Jason Lewis and his friend left the club, and when Jason Lewis got outside, he was shot multiple times, authorities say. He died hours later at the hospital.

Law enforcement believes the gunman knew Jason Lewis, was at the club and was a family member of the woman involved in the drink incident.

In a statement to KDKA, Allegheny County police said, "This remains an active, ongoing investigation. As we've said before, this is a case where we know there are witnesses and people out there who know what happened and we need them to come forward."

Rick Lewis says his son was a husband, father and grandfather. He gave back to his hometown by coaching and mentoring young people and giving away food, backpacks, and toys to those in need.

Since his son's killing, Rick Lewis has put up a billboard and held vigils as he waits for answers.

"One day, there is going to be a knock at the door," he said. "One day, justice is going to knock at your door."

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.