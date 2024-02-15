Killing of Pittsburgh-area man outside after-hours club remains unsolved 4 years later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly four years ago, a man was shot and killed after he left an after-hours club in Braddock.

Police said there were more than enough witnesses in the case of Jason Lewis, but no one has said a word. Now, his father is pleading for people to help solve his son's murder.

Friday will be four years without the 39-year-old Lewis, who was shot and killed outside of the Sahara Temple after-hours club. Allegheny County police detectives have identified between 12-20 witnesses, but no one has come forward.

"We are continually trying to keep his name out there and keep the story out there to let people know that we are still fighting for him, that we aren't going to quit, that we are hoping someday someone will be convicted in their heart to do the right thing," said the victim's father, Richard Lewis, on Thursday.

He said police have an idea who killed his son, but there is not enough evidence to make an arrest. There is a $2,000 reward, and Richard Lewis is asking those who saw what happened to speak up.

"Jason was a good-hearted person, and I'm not just saying that because he was my son," he said. "But if the story was researched, you would see he had hundreds of friends and done several things in his community."

The father added that he hopes no one has to go through what he and his family have. And even though it's been years, Richard Lewis said it is never too late to do the right thing.

"Someone is going to speak up, and that's all I have to hold on to," he said. "That's what keeps me going."

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.