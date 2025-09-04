Jamie's Dream Team launches new program to help quickly locate missing children

A non-profit organization is launching a new initiative in response to recent searches for missing children with disabilities.

"There's just too many cases of these lost children, special needs. This is the second one that we've done in two months, and there's a lot more," said Kim Turner with Jamie's Dream Team.

This week, 5-year-old Jedadiah Jackson went missing in McKees Rocks and was found hours later. The kindergartener, who is nonverbal, walked away from the Sto-Rox Primary Center playground during lunch on Tuesday. Jamie's Dream Team helped look for him.

Last month, another 5-year-old, who was also on the spectrum, was reported missing in McKeesport. Tragically, Malik Patterson's body was found hours later in the Youghiogheny River.

Jamie's Dream Team says something needs to be done to protect these children.

"What we're launching now is a new program," said Turner.

The initiative, Every Step of the Way, will use tracking devices to monitor children's whereabouts at all times, so they're never out of reach.

"So that we can try to eliminate some of this," Turner said.

Right now, Jamie's Dream Team is in the process of collecting Apple AirTags and other tracking devices, as well as clothing and shoes, to which they'll secure the devices. For Jamie's Dream Team, this isn't work it takes lightly.

"There's nothing that we won't do," Turner said. "There's not an area that we won't go. When the community needs us, we're there no matter what. And yes, me being a parent of an autistic child, that's my family too."

The organization said it's a step in the right direction to make sure all children, but especially those with special needs, always get home safely.