Missing 5-year-old Pittsburgh-area boy with autism found dead

A missing 5-year-old boy with autism from McKeesport was found dead on Monday, officials said.

Malik Patterson was found dead just before 3 p.m. on Monday in McKeesport near Water Street, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said. It was not immediately clear where he was found. No cause of death was listed.

In a post on Facebook, the City of McKeesport Police Department said the 5-year-old boy was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the rear of the 13th building in Harrison Village. He had autism, police said. The department "canceled" its missing person alert for the boy around 3:35 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

No other information was released on Monday night.