Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 5-year-old Pittsburgh-area boy with autism found dead

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A missing 5-year-old boy with autism from McKeesport was found dead on Monday, officials said. 

Malik Patterson was found dead just before 3 p.m. on Monday in McKeesport near Water Street, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said. It was not immediately clear where he was found. No cause of death was listed.  

In a post on Facebook, the City of McKeesport Police Department said the 5-year-old boy was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the rear of the 13th building in Harrison Village. He had autism, police said. The department "canceled" its missing person alert for the boy around 3:35 p.m., according to the Facebook post. 

No other information was released on Monday night. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue