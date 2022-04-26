James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett from McDonald dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (KDKA) - A James Madison University softball player from McDonald has died.

Lauren Bernett was a "key member" of James Madison's Women's College World Series team last year, president Jonathan Alger and athletics director Jeff Bourne said in a joint statement.

"College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly," the statement said.

Bernett was a sophomore majoring in biology and was a member of the National Honor Society, her bio on James Madison's website said. She has two brothers and two sisters.

Before coming to James Madison, she played at South Fayette High School.

The JMU family is devastated to have lost one of our own. All our love and support are with Lauren’s family, her @JMUSoftball community and all those who knew her. 📰 | https://t.co/TbZJT55w0a pic.twitter.com/v30oHMOyZO — James Madison Athletics (@JMUSports) April 26, 2022

The university did not say how she died.