Fayette County man charged after 5 children found in "deplorable living conditions" released on bond

A Fayette County man who was arrested and charged over a year ago after five children were found living in "deplorable conditions" inside his Redstone Township home has been released on bond.

James Kahl and Carly Kahl were arrested on Sept. 3, 2025, after police said they found five children under the age of 14 living in filth.

"Troopers observed deplorable living conditions to include no beds, boarded up windows, feces covered on the bedroom walls, fleas, limited clothing and food, etc.," troopers said in police paperwork filed last year.

The children were ages 14, 13, 10, 9 and 5, according to police. Police said James Kahl would lock the children's bedroom door from the outside, trapping them inside for part of the day.

"This room functioned as a dungeon with video cameras hardwired to the father's room. There were three deadbolt locks on the outside of the door and no door handle for the children to escape," troopers said.

Both James Kahl and Carly Kahl were taken to jail where they were denied bail. Fast-forward to one year later, James Kahl was released on bond with a no-contact order.

"It is further ordered and directed that as a condition of Bond, the Defendant is to have no contact with the alleged victims in this matter and undergo Pre-Trial Services directed through the Adult Probation Office," paperwork from the Fayette County Clerk of Courts stated.

"My concern is for the safety of me and my children," said Rachel Silbaugh, the mother of two of the children who were locked in their bedroom at Kahl's house last year.

Silbaugh told KDKA-TV on Thursday that she questions the judicial system after James Kahl's release and fears for her and her children's safety.

"He's violated the past PFA orders. Just because there's a no-contact doesn't mean that he's not going to try to do something," Silbaugh said.

She claims that James Kahl knows where her children live and has a violent history.

"He has never listened to a court order. He's acted out. He's came to my house. He's went after me in the courthouse," Silbaugh said.

According to paperwork shared with KDKA-TV, Silbaugh has filed multiple PFAs over the years on behalf of her and her children and claims she has reported concerns for the children while in James Kahl's care before he was ever arrested in this case.

She said his release from jail is another example of the system failing her.

"They're letting him out again and letting us all be in danger again," Silbaugh said.

According to Pennsylvania Rule 600, the commonwealth has 180 days to bring a criminal defendant in jail to trial. That date expired in May. Kahl's hearing was not until June.

His attorney filed a petition for bond, which allowed Kahl's release while he waits for trial. Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said his office is trying to get the case prepared for trial but said it takes time.

Aubele said if Kahl violates his no-contact order, his office "will take whatever means necessary to protect the public."

"I just hope that they that they do what's right and put him back where he needs to be and protect me and my children because I'm fearful of what he do," Silbaugh said.

Aubele said he's hopeful the case will go to trial in the next month or two. James Kahl's attorney, Nicholas Clark, told KDKA-TV that his client will receive "a zealous defense."

As for Carly Kahl, she remains behind bars.